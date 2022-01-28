HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded down $5.77 on Thursday, hitting $122.54. 35,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,256. HOYA has a 52 week low of $109.02 and a 52 week high of $179.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.37.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

