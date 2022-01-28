HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded down $5.77 on Thursday, hitting $122.54. 35,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,256. HOYA has a 52 week low of $109.02 and a 52 week high of $179.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.37.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
