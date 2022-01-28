Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,852,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,560 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $59,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. 40,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,641. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

