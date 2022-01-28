Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,454,242 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 238,600 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Halliburton worth $247,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 406.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,117 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,135,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,827,022,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAL stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

