Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,254,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,800 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Baker Hughes worth $154,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,446,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,174,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

