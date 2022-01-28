Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 52780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of C$380.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

