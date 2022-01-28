Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $909.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.