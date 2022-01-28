home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

home24 (ETR:H24) has been given a €16.00 ($18.18) price target by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on shares of home24 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on shares of home24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($25.34) price target on shares of home24 in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of H24 opened at €9.09 ($10.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.90 million and a PE ratio of -9.72. home24 has a one year low of €9.86 ($11.20) and a one year high of €26.86 ($30.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.47.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

