Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.37 Per Share

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share by the retailer on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.84. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Home REIT stock opened at GBX 116.60 ($1.57) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.87. Home REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 106 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.75).
Home REIT Company Profile
