Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 392.3% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

