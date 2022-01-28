HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $79,500.00 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HNI stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in HNI by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HNI by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HNI by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

