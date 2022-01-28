Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $39.60.
In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.