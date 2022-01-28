Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hilltop stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

