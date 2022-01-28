Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Highwoods Properties worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 183,980 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIW stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

