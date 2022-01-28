Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post sales of $90.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.42 million and the lowest is $84.95 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $35.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 155.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $292.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.47 million to $308.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $421.22 million, with estimates ranging from $392.15 million to $473.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

HT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

HT traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 240,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,256. The company has a market cap of $329.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.61. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $18,830,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $18,830,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $6,188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.