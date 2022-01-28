Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,853. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $832.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

