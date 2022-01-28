Heritage Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by 30.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

