Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Shares of HTBK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,203. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $752.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $60,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

