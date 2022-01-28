Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGS opened at $55.84 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

CSGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

