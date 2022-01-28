Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCC opened at $9.97 on Monday. Healthcare Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Capital by 2,086.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.