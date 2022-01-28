Head to Head Survey: Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) vs. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Where Food Comes From and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Bandwidth 0 2 6 0 2.75

Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $128.60, suggesting a potential upside of 130.51%. Given Bandwidth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Bandwidth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $20.08 million 3.98 $1.38 million $0.45 29.09 Bandwidth $343.11 million 4.09 -$43.98 million ($1.58) -35.31

Where Food Comes From has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bandwidth. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 12.75% 21.11% 13.84% Bandwidth -8.19% 3.11% 1.31%

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Bandwidth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

