Head to Head Contrast: OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and OceanPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $355.56 million 1.79 -$225.57 million $0.57 26.65 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OceanPal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and OceanPal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 6 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 55.37%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than OceanPal.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading 5.49% 13.65% 8.87% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats OceanPal on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc. is based in ATHENS, Greece.

