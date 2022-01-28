Head-To-Head Contrast: Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) vs. PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PlayAGS and Dogness (International)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $167.01 million 1.71 -$85.38 million ($0.86) -8.98 Dogness (International) $24.32 million 2.70 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Dogness (International) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PlayAGS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PlayAGS and Dogness (International), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 1 5 0 2.83 Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

PlayAGS currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.35%. Given PlayAGS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PlayAGS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -13.01% -63.88% -4.17% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

