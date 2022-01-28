Head to Head Contrast: Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Claros Mortgage Trust and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.19%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria -30.64% -20.22% -6.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $505.18 million 0.56 -$149.57 million N/A N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business. The Urban and Investment Business segment comprises of Operation Center in Argentina, which includes shopping malls, offices, sales and development, hotels, international operations, entertainment activities, and corporate activities, and Operation Center in Israel, which consists of real estate, supermarkets, telecommunications, insurance, other diverse business, and holding companies activities. The company was founded on December 31, 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

