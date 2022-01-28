HC Wainwright Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $33.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $566.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,100 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

