Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stake Lifted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.19% of Hawkins worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hawkins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Hawkins by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $36.55 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $771.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

