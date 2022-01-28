Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $138.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

