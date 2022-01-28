Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HRGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.70) to GBX 1,315 ($17.74) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $676.50.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

