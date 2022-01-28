HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%.

HONE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. 28,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,012. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

