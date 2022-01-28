Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €120.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €120.00 ($136.36) price target from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($190.00) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($265.91) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €177.03 ($201.16).

ETR:HLAG traded up €2.20 ($2.50) on Friday, reaching €260.00 ($295.45). 19,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of €243.73 and a 200-day moving average of €213.32. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a 52-week high of €295.00 ($335.23).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

