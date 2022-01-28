Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 129,682 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

