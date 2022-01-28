Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

HALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,138,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

