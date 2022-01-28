Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,633 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

