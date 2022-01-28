Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.65.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.