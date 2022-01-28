H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

