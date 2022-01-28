Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 910.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIM traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. 2,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.50.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $705.58 million for the quarter.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
