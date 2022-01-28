Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 910.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIM traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. 2,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $705.58 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

