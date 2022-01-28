Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Down 5.9%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) fell 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.21. 12,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,081,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Groupon by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

