Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 27,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 964,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $823.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 363,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Groupon by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

