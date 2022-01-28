Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,878 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Griffon worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 94,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 81,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $21.71 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

GFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

