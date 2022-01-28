Griffin Securities Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Griffin Securities increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

HAL stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

