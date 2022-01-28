GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Down 87.1% in January

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

GP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 1,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,120. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 5.87.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.