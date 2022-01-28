Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$23.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. downgraded Great Bear Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pi Financial downgraded Great Bear Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$24.75 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CVE:GBR opened at C$28.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -153.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Great Bear Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$29.26.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Great Bear Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

