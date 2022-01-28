Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Down 96.4% in January

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ETCG stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,593. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

