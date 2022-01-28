Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

GTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

