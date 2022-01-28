Govi (GOVI) Reaches Market Cap of $8.37 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $8.37 million and $2.23 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Govi has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,675,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

