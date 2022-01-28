Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 256,513 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,513 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Relx worth $61,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Relx by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.84 on Friday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

