Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $60.21 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of UDR worth $60,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. UDR’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

