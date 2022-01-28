Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $59.32 Million Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 23.07% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $59,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JUST opened at $61.96 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.