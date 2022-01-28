Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $57.31 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Franklin Resources worth $57,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE:BEN opened at $31.33 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.