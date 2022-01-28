Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 118,818 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,818 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.39% of Sanderson Farms worth $58,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,536,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 50.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $183.04 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.27 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.55 and its 200 day moving average is $188.64.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

