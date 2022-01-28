Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.03. Gogo posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gogo by 106.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth $106,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 647,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,313. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.04. Gogo has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

