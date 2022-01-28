goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$215.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$213.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSY. Desjardins lifted their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

GSY stock opened at C$140.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$182.60. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$92.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 11.9599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,319,816.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

